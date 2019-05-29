Express (NYSE: EXPR) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 30. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Express's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Express's loss per share to be near 31 cents on sales of $430.68 million.

Express earnings in the same period a year ago was 1 cent. Quarterly sales came in at $479.35 million. Revenue would have fallen 10.15 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.11 0 -0.02 0.32 EPS Actual 0.19 0.11 0.03 0.01 0.34

Stock Performance

Shares of Express were trading at $3.23 as of May 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Express stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.