Q1 Earnings Outlook For Burlington Stores
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 29, 2019 2:15pm   Comments
Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Burlington Stores will report earnings of $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Burlington Stores posted EPS of $1.26 on sales of $1.52 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 0.79 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 5.57 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 2.77 1.06 0.96 1.09 2.08
EPS Actual 2.83 1.21 1.09 1.26 2.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.69 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Burlington Stores stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Burlington Stores is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ouca84it

