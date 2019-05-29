Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Keysight Technologies Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 29, 2019 7:42am   Comments
Share:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 29. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Keysight Technologies reporting earnings of 98 cents per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Keysight Technologies reported EPS of 83 cents on revenue of $999.00 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 18.07 percent. Sales would be up 7.11 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.8   0.79 0.83
EPS Actual 0.93 1.01 0.89 0.83

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Keysight Technologies stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Keysight Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (KEYS)

Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2019
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; International Game Technology Earnings Miss Views
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 20, 2019
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Cigna, Nutanix, Qualcomm And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Canada Goose Falls 13% After Q1 Earnings Release

Q1 Earnings Outlook For Descartes Systems Group