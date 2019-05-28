Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Thermon Group Holdings analysts model for earnings of 32 cents per share on sales of $101.63 million.

In the same quarter last year, Thermon Group Holdings reported earnings per share of 34 cents on revenue of $102.58 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 5.88 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 0.93 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.24 0.2 EPS Actual 0.4 0.22 0.24 0.34

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Thermon Group Holdings have declined 0.08 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Thermon Group Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.