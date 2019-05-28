Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ: CMCO) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Columbus McKinnon management projections, analysts predict EPS of 61 cents on revenue of $210.61 million.

Columbus McKinnon reported a per-share profit of 51 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $214.14 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 19.61 percent. Sales would have fallen 1.65 percent from the same quarter last year. Columbus McKinnon's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.62 0.6 0.5 EPS Actual 0.61 0.7 0.74 0.51

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Columbus McKinnon have declined 14.09 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Columbus McKinnon stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Columbus McKinnon is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.cmworks.com/investors/?catid=2004