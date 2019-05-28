Baozun Inc. - American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: BZUN) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Baozun modeled for quarterly EPS of 12 cents on revenue of $185.00 million.

Baozun reported a per-share profit of 9 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $146.86 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 33.33 percent. Revenue would be up 25.97 percent from the year-ago period. Baozun's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.11 0.13 0.08 0.31 EPS Actual 0.5 0.13 0.15 0.09 0.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Baozun. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Baozun is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/b6h3bo88