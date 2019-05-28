Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Baozun Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 28, 2019 2:17pm   Comments
Share:

Baozun Inc. - American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: BZUN) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Baozun modeled for quarterly EPS of 12 cents on revenue of $185.00 million.

Baozun reported a per-share profit of 9 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $146.86 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 33.33 percent. Revenue would be up 25.97 percent from the year-ago period. Baozun's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.61 0.11 0.13 0.08 0.31
EPS Actual 0.5 0.13 0.15 0.09 0.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Baozun. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Baozun is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/b6h3bo88

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (BZUN)

30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
26 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

58.com Q1 Earnings Outlook