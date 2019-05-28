Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Abercrombie & Fitch reporting a quarterly loss of 44 cents per share on sales of $733.16 million.

In the same quarter last year, Abercrombie & Fitch reported a loss per share of 56 cents on sales of $730.90 million. Sales would be up 0.31 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.15 0.2 -0.04 -0.77 1.08 EPS Actual 1.35 0.33 0.06 -0.56 1.38

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Abercrombie & Fitch have declined 5.09 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Abercrombie & Fitch stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Abercrombie & Fitch is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5bhvtd93