Q1 Earnings Outlook For GreenTree Hospitality
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 23, 2019 2:43pm   Comments
On Friday, May 24, GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict GreenTree Hospitality will report earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $34.44 million.

Revenue would be up 5.41 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018
EPS Estimate 0.15 0.19 0.16 0.17
EPS Actual 0.17 0.18 0.16 0.16

Stock Performance

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality were trading at $13.3 as of May 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.9 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on GreenTree Hospitality stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

GreenTree Hospitality is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.998.com/index.php?s=19#future:2019:5

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

