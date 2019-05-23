Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, May 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for Friday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Foot Locker EPS is expected to be around $1.61, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.11 billion.

Foot Locker EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.45. Revenue was $2.02 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 11.03 percent. Sales would be up 4.20 percent from the year-ago period. Foot Locker's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.39 0.92 0.7 1.25 1.24 EPS Actual 1.56 0.95 0.75 1.45 1.26

Stock Performance

Shares of Foot Locker were trading at $54.2 as of May 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.43 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Foot Locker stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Foot Locker is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://engage.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=8318&seid=32