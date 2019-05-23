Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, May 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for Friday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Destination XL Group reporting a loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $117.07 million.

In the same quarter last year, Destination XL Group reported EPS loss of 5 cents on revenue of $113.33 million. Revenue would be up 3.30 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.08 -0.06 -0.14 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.02 0.01 -0.05 -0.05

Stock Performance

Shares of Destination XL Group were trading at $1.94 as of May 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.33 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Destination XL Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.