On Thursday, May 23, Toro (NYSE: TTC) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Toro management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $958.24 million.

In the same quarter last year, Toro reported earnings per share of $1.20 on sales of $875.28 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 0.83 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 9.48 percent from the same quarter last year. Toro's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.5 0.34 0.66 1.21 EPS Actual 0.51 0.32 0.68 1.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Toro are up 17.3 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Toro stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Toro is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.thetorocompany.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events