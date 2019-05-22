Toro Q2 Earnings Preview
On Thursday, May 23, Toro (NYSE: TTC) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on Toro management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $958.24 million.
In the same quarter last year, Toro reported earnings per share of $1.20 on sales of $875.28 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 0.83 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 9.48 percent from the same quarter last year. Toro's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.5
|0.34
|0.66
|1.21
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.32
|0.68
|1.2
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Toro are up 17.3 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Toro stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Toro is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.thetorocompany.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events