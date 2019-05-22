Market Overview

Tuniu Q1 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 22, 2019 2:38pm   Comments
On Thursday, May 23, Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Tuniu EPS will likely be near a loss of 6 cents while revenue will be around $63.74 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Tuniu announced an EPS loss of 3 cents on revenue of $76.6 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 100.00 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 16.80 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate -0.04 0.14 -0.06 -0.03 -0.21
EPS Actual -0.02 0.1 -0.02 -0.03 -0.16

Stock Performance

Shares of Tuniu were trading at $3.98 as of May 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.7 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Tuniu stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Tuniu is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tour/mediaframe/30437/indexr.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

