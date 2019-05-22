Teekay (NYSE: TK) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Teekay have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 9 cents on revenue of $56.2 million.

Teekay reported a loss of 19 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $394.02 million. Revenue would have fallen 85.74 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.34 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.11 -0.21 -0.19

Stock Performance

Shares of Teekay were trading at $4.31 as of May 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Teekay stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Teekay is scheduled to hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1241322&tp_key=a9c3e49390