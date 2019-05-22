Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 23. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Toronto-Dominion Bank's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Toronto-Dominion Bank will report earnings of $1.15 per share on revenue of $7.27 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Toronto-Dominion Bank reported EPS of $1.26 on revenue of $7.38 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 8.73 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 1.54 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 1.16 1.15 1.16 1.16 1.15 EPS Actual 1.18 1.22 1.28 1.26 1.22

Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank were trading at $55.47 as of May 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.76 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Toronto-Dominion Bank stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Toronto-Dominion Bank is scheduled to hold a conference call at 1:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hi67j2th