On Thursday, May 23, SINA (NASDAQ: SINA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see SINA reporting earnings of 42 cents per share on sales of $473.18 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.64 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 8.00 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.8 0.69 0.71 0.42 EPS Actual 0.8 0.93 0.89 0.47

Stock Performance

Shares of SINA were trading at $48.78 as of May 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on SINA stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

SINA is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:40 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ktahkvro