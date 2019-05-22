On Thursday, May 23, Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ: PNTR) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Pointer Telocation EPS will likely be near 21 cents while revenue will be around $19.34 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Pointer Telocation posted EPS of 30 cents on sales of $20.88 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 30 percent. Revenue would have fallen 7.39 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.23 0.23 0.22 EPS Actual 0.25 0.31 0.31 0.3 0.27

Stock Performance

Shares of Pointer Telocation were trading at $14.47 as of May 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.77 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Pointer Telocation stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Pointer Telocation is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=134590