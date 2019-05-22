StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 23. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to StealthGas's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 1 cent and sales around $37.1 million.

In the same quarter last year, StealthGas posted an EPS loss of 5 cents on sales of $39.69 million. Revenue would be down 6.54 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.06 EPS Actual -0.04 0.01 0.09 -0.05

Stock Performance

Shares of StealthGas were trading at $3.20 as of May 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with StealthGas. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.