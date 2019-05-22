Brady (NYSE: BRC) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 23. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Brady modeled for quarterly EPS of 56 cents on revenue of $293.68 million .

Brady earnings in the same period a year ago was 49 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $298.42 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 14.29 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 1.59 percent from the year-ago period. Brady's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.52 0.52 0.49 EPS Actual 0.55 0.58 0.66 0.49

Stock Performance

Shares of Brady were trading at $47.19 as of May 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.77 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Brady stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Brady is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/cnd888rk