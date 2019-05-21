Market Overview

Q2 Earnings Preview For Photronics
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 21, 2019 2:17pm   Comments
On Wednesday, May 22, Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Photronics's EPS to be near 6 cents on sales of $130 million.

In the same quarter last year, Photronics reported EPS of 15 cents on revenue of $130.77 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 60.00 percent. Revenue would be down 0.56 percent from the same quarter last year. Photronics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.05 0.17 0.15 0.07
EPS Actual 0.08 0.18 0.17 0.15

Stock Performance

Shares of Photronics were trading at $8.29 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.28 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Photronics stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Photronics is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8vafcysv

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

