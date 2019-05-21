Market Overview

Lowe's Companies Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 21, 2019 2:15pm   Comments
Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 22. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Lowe's earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Lowe's will report earnings of $1.34 per share on revenue of $17.70 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 12.61 percent. Revenue would be up 1.96 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.79 0.98 2.02 1.25 0.32
EPS Actual 0.8 1.04 2.07 1.19 0.74

Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe's were trading at $109.2 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.48 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Lowe's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lowe's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://lowes.gcs-web.com/events/event-details/q1-2019-lowes-companies-inc-earnings-conference-call

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

