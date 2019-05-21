Affimed Q1 Earnings Preview
Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 22. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's first-quarter earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts are predicting Affimed will report a loss of 17 cents per share on revenue of $3.61 million.
Affimed EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 18 cents. Sales were $633,080. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 5.56 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 470.23 percent from the year-ago period. Affimed's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|-0.17
|-0.18
|-0.18
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|-0.22
|-0.15
|-0.18
|-0.17
Stock Performance
Shares of Affimed were trading at $3.34 as of May 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.6 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.
Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Affimed stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.