Affimed Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 21, 2019 2:16pm   Comments
Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 22. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Affimed will report a loss of 17 cents per share on revenue of $3.61 million.

Affimed EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 18 cents. Sales were $633,080. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 5.56 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 470.23 percent from the year-ago period. Affimed's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.17 -0.18 -0.18 -0.21
EPS Actual 0.17 -0.22 -0.15 -0.18 -0.17

Stock Performance

Shares of Affimed were trading at $3.34 as of May 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.6 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Affimed stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

