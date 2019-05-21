Q1 Earnings Outlook For Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 22. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts predict Advance Auto Parts will report earnings of $2.36 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Advance Auto Parts posted EPS of $2.10 on sales of $2.87 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 12.38 percent. Revenue would be have grown 2.64 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.14
|1.75
|1.85
|1.97
|EPS Actual
|1.17
|1.89
|1.97
|2.1
Stock Performance
Shares of Advance Auto Parts were trading at $158.64 as of May 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.08 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Advance Auto Parts stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Advance Auto Parts is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bz8pd8z4