Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 22. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Advance Auto Parts will report earnings of $2.36 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Advance Auto Parts posted EPS of $2.10 on sales of $2.87 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 12.38 percent. Revenue would be have grown 2.64 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 1.14 1.75 1.85 1.97 EPS Actual 1.17 1.89 1.97 2.1

Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts were trading at $158.64 as of May 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.08 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Advance Auto Parts stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Advance Auto Parts is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bz8pd8z4