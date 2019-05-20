On Tuesday, May 21, J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE: JCP) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

J.C. Penney 's per-share loss will be near 38 cents on sales of $2.56 billion, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, J.C. Penney posted an EPS loss of 22 cents on sales of $2.58 billion. Revenue would be down 0.93 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.11 -0.56 -0.05 -0.19 0.48 EPS Actual 0.18 -0.52 -0.38 -0.22 0.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.62 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on J.C. Penney stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

J.C. Penney's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/cwp8kthe