On Tuesday, May 21, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Home Depot is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Home Depot reporting earnings of $2.19 per share on sales of $26.39 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Home Depot posted a profit of $2.08 on sales of $24.95 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 5.29 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 5.78 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 2.16 2.27 2.84 2.06 EPS Actual 2.25 2.51 3.05 2.08

Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot were trading at $192.58 as of May 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.91 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Home Depot stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Home Depot is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hd/mediaframe/30076/indexr.html