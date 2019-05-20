Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

A Preview Of Home Depot's Q1 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 20, 2019 2:16pm   Comments
Share:

On Tuesday, May 21, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Home Depot is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Home Depot reporting earnings of $2.19 per share on sales of $26.39 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Home Depot posted a profit of $2.08 on sales of $24.95 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 5.29 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 5.78 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018
EPS Estimate 2.16 2.27 2.84 2.06
EPS Actual 2.25 2.51 3.05 2.08

Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot were trading at $192.58 as of May 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.91 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Home Depot stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Home Depot is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hd/mediaframe/30076/indexr.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (HD)

Intel, Other Chipmakers, Under Pressure Amid Huawei Fallout
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Bearish Home Depot Trade
Cushman & Wakefield Lures Top Fortna Executive To Run Americas' Logistics Unit
FreightWaves Announces Shipper Of Choice Winners
Barron's On: Investing For The Coming Wave Of Millennial Spending
Barron's Picks And Pans: Burlington Stores, Nike, Occidental Petroleum, Uber And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q1 Earnings Preview For Dycom Industries