Q1 Earnings Outlook For Golar LNG
Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts are predicting Golar LNG will report a loss of 14 cents per share on revenue of $107.85 million.
Golar LNG EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 21 cents. Revenue was $66.19 million. Revenue would be up 62.94 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|-0.11
|-0.19
|-0.28
|EPS Actual
|-1.61
|0.65
|-0.58
|-0.21
|0.04
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Golar LNG have declined 44.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Golar LNG. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Golar LNG's conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.golarlng.com/investors/financial-calendar