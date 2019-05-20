Market Overview

Q1 Earnings Outlook For Golar LNG
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 20, 2019 2:39pm   Comments
Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Golar LNG will report a loss of 14 cents per share on revenue of $107.85 million.

Golar LNG EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 21 cents. Revenue was $66.19 million. Revenue would be up 62.94 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.14 -0.11 -0.19   -0.28
EPS Actual -1.61 0.65 -0.58 -0.21 0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Golar LNG have declined 44.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Golar LNG. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Golar LNG's conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.golarlng.com/investors/financial-calendar

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

