Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, May 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's second-qaurter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Nordson's EPS to be near $1.60 on sales of $559.3 million.

Nordson earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.56. Quarterly sales came in at $553.7 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 2.56 percent. Revenue would be up 1.01 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.12 1.48 1.6 1.43 EPS Actual 0.92 1.44 1.6 1.56

Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson were trading at $135.23 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.88 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Nordson stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.