Don't be caught off-guard: Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) releases its next round of earnings Monday, May 20. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Monday's first-quarter earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 34 cents and sales around $259 million.

Qudian earnings in the same period a year ago were 16 cents per share. Quarterly sales came in at $273 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 112.5-percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 5.1 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.24 0.17 0.26 EPS Actual 0.37 0.32 0.34 0.16 0.27

Stock Performance

Shares of Qudian were trading at $6.84 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Qudian stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Qudian's conference call is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ajtrnraz