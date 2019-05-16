21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 16. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the first-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 3 cents and sales around $126.21 million.

21Vianet Group EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 1 cent. Sales were $127.66 million. Revenue would be down 1.14 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.05 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.06 -0.12 0.01 0.01

Stock Performance

Shares of 21Vianet Group were trading at $7.97 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.91 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on 21Vianet Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. 21Vianet Group's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/e6r773c6