Don't be caught off-guard: RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) releases its next round of earnings Thursday, May 16.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the first-quarter earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict RISE Education Cayman will report earnings of 8 cents per share on revenue of $49.94 million.

Analysts estimate would represent a 27.27 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 1128.54 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.12 0.13 0.12 EPS Actual 0.12 0.09 0.12 0.11 0.08

Stock Performance

Shares of RISE Education Cayman were trading at $9.77 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.96 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating RISE Education Cayman stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

RISE Education Cayman's conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/96mi5r6a