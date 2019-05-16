Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 16. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Boot Barns fourth-quarter earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Boot Barn Holdings earnings will be near 27 cents per share on sales of $189.19 million, according to analysts.

Boot Barn Holdings earnings in the same period a year ago was 24 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $170.76 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 12.50 percent. Sales would be up 10.79 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Boot Barn Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.09 0.12 0.16 EPS Actual 0.66 0.12 0.15 0.24

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 23.68 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Boot Barn Holdings. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Boot Barn's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=134474