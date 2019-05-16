A Preview Of Baidu's Q1 Earnings
On Thursday, May 16, Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, Baidu analysts model for earnings of 53 cents per share on sales of $3.52 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Baidu reported earnings per share of $2.60 on sales of $3.33 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 79.62 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 5.71 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.82
|2.51
|2.61
|1.66
|EPS Actual
|1.92
|2.77
|3.18
|2.6
Stock Performance
Shares of Baidu were trading at $152.50 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.92 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.
Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Baidu stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Baidu is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:15 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/usj77tkg