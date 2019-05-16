On Thursday, May 16, Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Baidu analysts model for earnings of 53 cents per share on sales of $3.52 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Baidu reported earnings per share of $2.60 on sales of $3.33 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 79.62 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 5.71 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 1.82 2.51 2.61 1.66 EPS Actual 1.92 2.77 3.18 2.6

Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu were trading at $152.50 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.92 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Baidu stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Baidu is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:15 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/usj77tkg