Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 16. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the second-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 66 cents and sales around $3.48 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Applied Materials posted EPS of $1.22 on sales of $4.57 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 45.90 percent. Sales would be down 23.80 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.97 1.17 1.14 EPS Actual 0.81 0.97 1.2 1.22

Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials were trading at $41.50 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.28 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Applied Materials stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Applied Materials conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.appliedmaterials.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=112059&p=irol-calendar