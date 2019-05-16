Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 16. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Apollo Investment reporting earnings of 45 cents per share on sales of $64.23 million.

In the same quarter last year, Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of 15 cents on revenue of $61.48 million. Revenue would be up 4.46 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.15 0.15 0.16 EPS Actual 0.45 0.15 0.15 0.15

Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Investment were trading at $15.69 as of May 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 181.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Apollo Investment stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Apollo Investment is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.apolloic.com/#about