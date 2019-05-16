Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 16. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Agilysys EPS loss is expected to be around 90 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $36.63 million.

In the same quarter last year, Agilysys reported a loss per share of 1 cent on sales of $32 million. Sales would be up 14.27 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.1 -0.11 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.16 -0.08 -0.01

Stock Performance

Shares of Agilysys were trading at $20.08 as of May. 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 68.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Agilysys stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

The Agilysys conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gozzr6s4