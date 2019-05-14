Macy's (NYSE: M) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Macy's earnings will be near 33 cents per share on sales of $5.52 billion, according to analysts.

Macy's EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 48 cents. Sales were $5.54 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 31.25 percent. Sales would be down 0.38 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.53 0.14 0.5 0.35 2.69 EPS Actual 2.73 0.27 0.7 0.48 2.82

Stock Performance

Shares of Macy's were trading at $21.58 as of May 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Macy's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Macy's conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/88dabpku