Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 14. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Kamada's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Kamada modeled for quarterly EPS of 3 cents on revenue of $22.08 million.

Kamada reported a profit of 3 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $17.44 million. Revenue would be up 26.60 percent from the same quarter last year. Kamada's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.18 -0.01 0.09 0.02 EPS Actual 0.44 -0.06 0.14 0.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Kamada are up 24.57 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Kamada stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Kamada's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.kamada.com/investors-news-room.php