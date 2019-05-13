Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 14. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Harvest Capital Credit earnings will be near 16 cents per share on sales of $3.3 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Harvest Capital Credit reported EPS of 19 cents on revenue of $3.74 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 15.79 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 11.79 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.26 0.26 0.28 0.31 EPS Actual 0.24 0.25 0.25 0.19 0.3

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 1.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Harvest Capital Credit stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Harvest Capital Credit's conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://harvestcapitalcredit.com/investors/