Take-Two Interactive Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 13, 2019 7:54am   Comments
On Monday, May 13, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Take-Two Interactive is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Take-Two Interactive reporting earnings of 75 cents per share on revenue of $506.46 million.

Take-Two Interactive reported a per-share profit of 70 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $411.36 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.14 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 23.12 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Take-Two Interactive's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 2.74 0.93 0.07 0.64
EPS Actual 2.9 1.05 0.12 0.7

Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive were trading at $103.38 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.69 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Take-Two Interactive stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Take-Two Interactive's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

