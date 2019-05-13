Legg Mason (NYSE: LM) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, May 13. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Legg Mason management projections, analysts predict EPS of 54 cents on revenue of $694.58 million.

In the same quarter last year, Legg Mason announced EPS of 86 cents on revenue of $785.05 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 37.21 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 11.52 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.7 0.82 0.8 0.71 EPS Actual 0.73 0.81 0.8 0.86

Stock Performance

Shares of Legg Mason were trading at $34.10 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Legg Mason stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Legg Mason's conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lm/mediaframe/29994/indexr.html