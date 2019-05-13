Don't be caught off-guard: Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, May 13.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Monday's Q4 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Gladstone Investment's EPS to be near 19 cents on sales of $14 million.

In the same quarter last year, Gladstone Investment reported EPS of 21 cents on revenue of $15.4 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 9.52 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 8.62 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.2 0.16 EPS Actual 0.24 0.1 0.2 0.21

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.08 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Gladstone Investment. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.