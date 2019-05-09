E W Scripps (NYSE: SSP) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, May. 10. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for E W Scripps's first-quarter earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting E W Scripps to report a loss of 6 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $289.8 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, E W Scripps reported a loss per share of 7 cents on sales of $254.19 million. Sales would be have grown 14.01 percent from the same quarter last year. E W Scripps's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.2 0.08 -0.08 0.05 EPS Actual 0.56 0.24 0.1 -0.07 0.14

Stock Performance

Shares of E W Scripps were trading at $22.43 as of May 8. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 83.55 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on E W Scripps stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.