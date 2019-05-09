Market Overview

Vivint Solar's Q1 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 09, 2019 8:36am   Comments
Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 9. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Vivint Solar earnings of 5 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $67.27 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Vivint Solar announced an EPS loss of 53 cents on revenue of $68.25 million. Revenue would be down 1.44 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate -0.1 0.16 0.09 0.14 -0.32
EPS Actual -0.73 -0.61 -0.5 -0.53 -0.43

Stock Performance

Shares of Vivint Solar were trading at $7.24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 81 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Vivint Solar stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Vivint Solar's conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

