On Thursday, May 9, TiVo Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: TIVO) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, TiVo analysts model for earnings of 18 cents per share on sales of $158.14 million.

TiVo reported a loss of 31 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $189.83 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 41.94 percent decrease for the company. Revenue would be down 16.70 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.25 0.27 0.39 EPS Actual 0.18 0.2 0.26 0.31 0.48

Stock Performance

Shares of TiVo were trading at $8.85. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.4 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on TiVo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

TiVo's conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/77xvqmp5