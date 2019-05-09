On Thursday, May 9, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

GoPro EPS is expected to be around a loss of 9 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $234.42 million.

In the same quarter last year, GoPro reported a loss per share of 34 cents on revenue of $202.34 million. Revenue would be up 15.85 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.25 -0.06 -0.22 -0.38 EPS Actual 0.3 -0.04 -0.15 -0.34

Stock Performance

Shares of GoPro were trading at $6.34. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.76 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating GoPro stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

GoPro is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.