Q1 Earnings Preview For Cumulus Media
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 09, 2019 8:46am   Comments
On Thursday, May 9, Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Cumulus Media is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cumulus Media reporting earnings of 18 cents per share on sales of $264.34 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cumulus Media reported an EPS loss of 17 cents on revenue of $263.67 million. Revenue would be up 0.25 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate         -0.15
EPS Actual 2.17 0.63 1.76 -0.17 -0.3

Stock Performance

Shares of Cumulus Media were trading at $17.17 as of May 8. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Cumulus Media stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

