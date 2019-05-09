Market Overview

Q1 Earnings Outlook For CarGurus
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 09, 2019 8:50am   Comments
On Thursday, May 9, CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for CarGurus is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering CarGurus modeled for quarterly EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $129.44 million.

In the same quarter last year, CarGurus reported EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $98.7 million. Revenue would be up 31.14 percent from the same quarter last year. CarGurus's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.05 0.04 0.02 0.01
EPS Actual 0.11 0.08 0.06 0.06 0.05

Stock Performance

Shares of CarGurus were trading at $40.05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with CarGurus. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

CarGurus's conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/wp59ddo5

