On Thursday, May 9, Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Overstock is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Overstock reporting a loss of 93 cents per share on revenue of $360.91 million.

Overstock reported a loss of $1.74 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $445.33 million. Sales would have fallen 18.96 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.91 -0.8 -0.82 -0.91 -0.03 EPS Actual -1.02 -1.55 -2.2 -1.74 -0.47

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Overstock.com have declined 66.69 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Overstock stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.