Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

A Preview Of Overstock's Q1 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 08, 2019 2:48pm   Comments
Share:

On Thursday, May 9, Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Overstock is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Overstock reporting a loss of 93 cents per share on revenue of $360.91 million.

Overstock reported a loss of $1.74 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $445.33 million. Sales would have fallen 18.96 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate -0.91 -0.8 -0.82 -0.91 -0.03
EPS Actual -1.02 -1.55 -2.2 -1.74 -0.47

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Overstock.com have declined 66.69 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Overstock stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (OSTK)

30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
7 Stocks To Watch For March 18, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2019
City Of Denver To Pilot Blockchain Voting App In Coming Elections
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Positives And Negatives Of Reinvesting In Opportunity Zones

Norwegian Cruise Line Q1 Earnings Preview