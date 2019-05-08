Market Overview

Norwegian Cruise Line Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 08, 2019 2:47pm   Comments
Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 9. Here's Benzinga's look at Norwegian Cruise Line's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Norwegian Cruise Line reporting earnings of 70 cents per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Norwegian Cruise Line posted a profit of 60 cents on sales of $1.29 billion. Revenue would be up 7.50 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Norwegian Cruise Line's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.79 2.21 1.02 0.54 0.63
EPS Actual 0.85 2.27 1.21 0.6 0.68

Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line were trading at $57.19 as of May 8. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Norwegian Cruise Line stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

