On Wednesday, May 8, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Roku reporting a loss of 25 cents per share on revenue of $191.97 million.

In the same quarter last year, Roku reported a loss per share of 7 cents on revenue of $136.57 million. Sales would be up 40.56 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.12 -0.15 -0.16 -0.1 EPS Actual 0.05 -0.09 0 -0.07 0.06

Stock Performance

Shares of Roku were trading at $64.41 as of May 7. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 94.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Roku stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Roku is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/yoohm2p7